AVON, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3's Sports Director Joe Zone spotted a family of bears in his backyard on Wednesday afternoon.
Four bears wandered through his backyard, even climbing his trees as they tried to reach his bird feeders.
The bears even wandered onto his patio, walking along his home.
They eventually moseyed on out of his backyard.
