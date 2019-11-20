STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man is being hailed a hero for rescuing a driver from a burning car in Stafford.
The Stafford Fire Department released video of the act on Wednesday.
It said it happened around 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Firefighters reported that Edward Cyr was out to dinner with his wife when he saw the fire.
"Without regard for his own safety, he pulled the driver from a burning car which just exploded as he turned the corner," said Chief David Lucia, Stafford Fire Department.
Cyr brought Glennwood Little to safety.
The rescue was captured on a surveillance camera that was positioned on Town Hall.
"Mr. Cyr, you are a hero," Lucia said.
