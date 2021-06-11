A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a woman's purse at Bon Appetito Ristorante in North Stonington.

NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was caught on camera stealing a woman's purse from a restaurant in North Stonington.

199531600_1264065770705035_5948915166210675236_n.jpg

According to state police, they were called to investigate the theft at Bon Appetito Ristorante on June 10 around 4:30 p.m.

The purse belonged to an employee.

In the video, the man can be seen putting the purse into his own "Can Can Sale" bag.

He then leaves the restaurant.

Troopers said the suspect was spotted lingering around the property beforehand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-848-6500 extension 5127.

197482801_1264065954038350_6950122964537979167_n.jpg

Tips can be confidential.

