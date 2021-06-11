NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was caught on camera stealing a woman's purse from a restaurant in North Stonington.
According to state police, they were called to investigate the theft at Bon Appetito Ristorante on June 10 around 4:30 p.m.
The purse belonged to an employee.
In the video, the man can be seen putting the purse into his own "Can Can Sale" bag.
He then leaves the restaurant.
Troopers said the suspect was spotted lingering around the property beforehand.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-848-6500 extension 5127.
Tips can be confidential.
