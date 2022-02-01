MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A purse-snatching incident that was caught on camera led to the arrest of four suspected car thieves in Meriden.
Harlem Smokes, 18, and three juvenile suspects all face a number of charges.
Police said they were called to a Citgo station on Cooke Avenue on Jan. 31, just before 11 a.m.
In surveillance video, a black sedan could be seen pulling into the gas station's lot. The front passenger opened his door, stepped out, and creeped up behind a woman.
The suspect took the woman's purse, got back into the sedan, and the driver sped off.
Over the course of the investigation, police said they were contacted by the New Haven Police Department, which reported that the sedan was recently stolen in its city and that it was parked at the Westfield Meriden Mall.
While en route to the mall, Meriden police said they received reports of young people trying to break into vehicles in the mall parking lot.
When officers arrived, the suspects fled on foot.
Police found all four of them and took them into custody. They were all identified as New Haven residents.
Aside from the 18-year-old Smokes, the juveniles were between the ages of 14 and 16.
Smokes was charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, two counts of fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny, illegal use of a credit card, and conspiracy to commit illegal use of a credit card.
He was held on a $75,000 bond and given a court date of March 12.
Police said two of the three juveniles were released to their parents. The third was transferred to a juvenile detention center in Hartford.
