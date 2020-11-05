PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Reports of cars being stolen in the middle of the night have become far too common.
Police departments across the state have also repeatedly reminded residents to lock their vehicles, and keep valuables out of them.
But a recent incident has prompted one local department to remind folks that this can happen in the daytime as well.
Recently, a car was stolen right out of the garage of a home in Plainville, in broad daylight.
The Plainville Police Department posted surveillance footage of the incident on social media, in an effort to serve as a reminder that this can happen anytime, anywhere.
In this particular incident, the suspects scoped out a neighborhood, and saw the opportunity to steal the car, which was parked in an open garage.
“We are on patrol but cannot be everywhere, so we need you to help us send the message that we are not willing to allow these crimes to become commonplace -- Please be vigilant. Take keys, fobs, and valuables out of your car. Lock your car even in your garage. Lock house and garage doors. Report all suspicious activity to the police immediately.”
Another reminder is for parents. When arriving back home from shopping, remember to get children into the house before unloading groceries or any other items.
Plainville police are taking this opportunity to remind people of what they shouldn’t do in a situation like this:
- Please do not approach or engage these criminals in an effort to stop the commission of the crime. Please call the police at once, stay on the phone with the police dispatcher.
- Be the best witness you can be by observing and reporting people descriptions, clothing descriptions, vehicle descriptions, and their direction of travel.
- Police and community collaboration is very strong in Plainville. Let’s use that positive relationship to deter crime in Plainville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.