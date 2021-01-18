TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Sometimes it takes someone with a feathered touch to protect your property.
Ring surveillance video of an Amazon delivery driver being chased off a property in Torrington made the rounds on social media recently.
Jessica Beckman Tucciarone of Torrington shared the video with Channel 3 on Monday.
In it, the driver can be seen attempting to deliver packages to the front of a house. From the left side of the screen, a couple of turkeys quickly enter the picture and spook the man enough to make him retreat back into the van.
The next video Tucciarone shared showed the turkeys pursuing the van as it drives away.
It's unclear if the packages actually made it to the front stoop.
