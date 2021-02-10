FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after she slammed her car into a fast food restaurant in Fairfield.
Yazmin Masas Hechavarria, 33, of Bridgeport, had to be treated for lacerations on her hands from the impact.
Hechavarria and a passenger both needed to be transported to a hospital for treatment.
According to police, Hechavarria's Hyundai Accent traveled across a grassy median and into the side of a McDonald's on the Post Road on Jan. 29.
The business sustained about $150,000 in damage, according to police.
Officers said they found marijuana, cocaine and several pharmaceutical grade narcotics, which were seized as evidence.
Investigators said they also discovered that Hechavarria was under the influence of both cocaine and phencyclidine, or PCP, at the time of the crash.
On Tuesday, she was arrested at a gas station in Bridgeport as the result of a follow up investigation.
There, police said they found more cocaine in her pssession.
Hechavarria was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession of narcotics and failure to keep narcotics in their original container.
She was charged with an addition possession of narcotics charge for the drugs found during her arrest in Bridgeport.
She was held on a $30,000 bond and given a court date of March 16.
