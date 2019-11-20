NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA (CBS) - A woman rescued a koala that was caught in the middle of a fire in New South Wales, Australia.
The rescue was caught on camera on Tuesday.
The woman took off her top and used the shirt to wrap the badly burned animal.
She also offered it water from a bottle.
The woman said she was going to bring the koala to a hospital.
