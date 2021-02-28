WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what sparked a deadly fire over the weekend in Washington.
Washington Fire Chief Craig Wilbur says a passerby notified the department around 6:15 Saturday night of a fully involved barn fire on Rt. 109 near Rt. 47.
Arriving crews found that the barn was half involved and began working on putting out the flames, while other crew members began extensively searching the area where fire wasn't visible.
Viewer video sent to Eyewitness News showed a large amount of smoke emitting from the barn.
An engine, a tanker, and an ambulance from the Bantam Fire Department were requested to the scene.
Part of Rt. 109 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
After the fire was extinguished, crews located the body of a deceased man in the area of the barn that had been fully engulfed in flames.
The man's identity has not been released at this time.
The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.
It is unclear if this fire is considered suspicious.
