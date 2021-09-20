LAS VEGAS, NV (WFSB) - A New Haven officer arrested for a deadly DUI crash in Las Vegas that claimed the life of fellow officer is out of custody.

Court increases bond for New Haven officer involved in deadly Las Vegas crash NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is once again in mourning after an officer was killed in…

Robert Ferraro, 34, was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving.

Investigators said Joshua Castellano died on Friday.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said Castellano died of multiple blunt force trauma. His death was ruled an accident.

They said Ferraro was behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce. Two other officers, identified as Matthew Borges and John Truhart, were also in the vehicle with Castellano.

+2 Police officer arrested for suspected DUI after Connecticut police officer killed in crash near Spring Mountain, Decatur in Las Vegas LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a New Haven police officer under suspicion of impairment after a crash Friday morning that left a New Haven police officer dead.

Ferraro was said to have lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a couple of cars, utility poles and a fire hydrant.

Over the weekend, Ferraro was fit with an electronic monitoring bracelet. He's also been placed on administrative leave.

Court records in Las Vegas showed that he posted his $100,000 bond on Monday. He's facing DUI and reckless driving charges.

On terms of his release, Ferraro is not allowed to have any alcohol, and is not allowed to drive.

Castellano's family and friends continue to mourn his sudden death.

“You often hear, people cross into your life for a reason, and they make such a huge impact. He was that person," said Alex Flores, a close friend of Castellano.

Flores met Castellano 17 years ago.

“There’s not a lot of milestone I had in my life that he wasn’t a part of,” Flores said. "He was there when my son was born, he was there when my daughter was born.”

Castellano also was a groomsman in Flores’ wedding.

He said Castellano will always be in his heart.

“I just hope and pray that he’ll be looking down, constantly looking, for my back,” he said.

Castellano's family released a statement on Monday that said "Amid our unimaginable heartbreak and grief over the tragic loss of Joshua, we are comforted by the overwhelming love and expressions of support from Joshua’s Police Officer family, his friends and the Yale community. Joshua’s life was a gift, and we are grateful that he could share part of it with his colleagues at the New Haven Police Department and with the countless community members he encountered while proudly serving on the police force. Joshua approached his life and work with unmatched passion and excitement, and his genuine love for people was infectious. We hope that others will honor Joshua’s memory by following his excellent example of selfless service to the community. As we pray for strength during this dark time, we will celebrate Joshua’s remarkable life and the light and joy he brought to our lives and the lives of so many."

A visitation service for Castellano will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A funeral will be held on Friday.