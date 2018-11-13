CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A teacher whose body was found behind her home in Cheshire last month was intoxicated and drowned, officials confirm.
Megumi Yamamoto, 48, was discovered in the area of Mixville Road and Marion Avenue on Oct. 3.
Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that she died of acute intoxication with dextrorphan/levorphanol, dextrorphan/levomethorphan and tramadol, along with immersion in water.
The office called her death accidental.
Yamamoto was an English teacher at Cheshire High School and at one point in 2011 the school's Teacher of the year.
According to those who knew her, she was a mother of two teenagers.
The school community came together last month to remember her.
