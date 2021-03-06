MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into what sparked a weekend fire in Meriden.
State Representative Michael Quinn says that crews responded to 162 Hobart Street around 4:30 Saturday morning to find heavy fire and smoke emitting from a residence.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after firefighters arrived on scene.
Quinn said that it took crews about an hour to contain the fire.
It is unclear if anyone was inside the residence when the fire broke out or if any injuries were reported.
Refresh this page and stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.