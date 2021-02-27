WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Part of Rt. 109 in Washington is back open following a fire.
Officials say it happened around 6:30 Saturday evening.
Viewer video sent to Eyewitness News shows a large amount of smoke emitting from the area of the fire.
Rt. 109 was closed in the area of Rt. 47 for several hours, but has since reopened.
An engine, a tanker, and an ambulance from the Bantam Fire Department were requested to the scene.
It is unclear if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.
Refresh this page and stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.