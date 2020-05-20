PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A grandfather and his grandson died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries during a fire in Plainfield over the winter.
Investigators released the cause and manner of the deaths on Wednesday.
They also determined that the deaths of 83-year-old William Garriepy and 9-year-old Lukas Pearson were accidents as a result of the fire.
Flames tore through the home on Norwich Road around 10 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2020.
Both Garriepy and Lukas were found dead inside, police said.
Autopsies were performed on Jan. 29.
The victims were identified as residents of the home.
A cause for the fire has yet to be released.
