WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A dog attacked inside its own home continues to heal both physically and mentally, according to Woodbridge Animal Control.
However, the price tag for Caymen's care has depleted its budget and officials are seeking some aid from the public.
Caymen was attacked by another dog earlier this month.
Police said when they arrived to the report of the dog attack, a homeowner was restraining one dog while Caymen cowered in a corner with horrifying injuries.
Since then, animal control reports that the dog has made quite the comeback.
"Cay has made himself quite the lap dog," posted Woodbridge Municipal Animal Control to its Facebook page. "He loves to play, and is a complete gentleman in the house! Caymen's foster is certain he is going to complete one lucky family in the near future!"
However, animal control said because of its budget, it didn't take much for money to become tight.
"Caymen's life is worth more than budgets," it said. "So we can make the same decisions again we are asking for the public's help!"
Woodbridge Animal Control said checks can be made payable to:
One Big dog Animal Respite Fund
135 Bradley Rd.
Woodbridge, CT 06525
Money can also be directly sent to One Big Dog’s PayPal. A link to that can be found here.
Caymen is not available for adoption just yet.
Animal control said it won't happen until it feels the dog has recovered enough.
"When that time comes we will be looking for a very special home for our boy," it said. "It will need to be a quiet household with no other dogs, and preferably, a fenced yard. Cay deserves to be given all of someone’s attention and with what has happened to him without fear of another attack."
