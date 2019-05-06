NEW YORK (WFSB) - CBS News announced major changes to its news teams for its two flagship broadcasts.
Norah O'Donnell will debut as the anchor of the CBS Evening News this summer in New York before moving to a permanent home in Washington DC.
We're announcing some major changes at @CBSNews. @NorahODonnell has been named Anchor & Managing Editor of @CBSEveningNews.@GayleKing will be joined by @AnthonyMasonCBS & @TonyDokoupil as co-hosts of @CBSThisMorning. @JDickerson will report for @60Minutes as a correspondent. pic.twitter.com/dYOLX8gwod— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 6, 2019
O'Donnell was also named managing editor of the evening news, a 60 Minutes contributing correspondent and anchor of CBS's political event coverage.
John Dickerson will report for 60 Minutes and contribute to CBS's election specials.
Weekdays, CBS This Morning will soon feature Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.
“This is a start of a new era for CBS News,” said Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior executive producer. “Our job is to reveal America to itself through original reporting, strong investigative journalism and powerful political coverage.”
The new team of CBS This Morning will begin broadcasting on May 20.
Zirinsky commented on the future of current Evening News anchor Jeff Glor.
“We are grateful to Jeff Glor for his award-winning work and his commitment to both his colleagues and to our viewers," Zirinsky said. "As we transition the Evening News to Washington, we are discussing opportunities for Jeff to remain with CBS News and continue providing the same substantive, trusted reporting that he has been offering for the past 12 years."
