(WFSB) -- Christmas is coming to Channel 3, as CBS announces its holiday specials schedule.
It all kicks off Friday Nov. 27 with Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns, airing back-to-back starting at 8p.m.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will also be part of the winter line-up, and will air on Tuesday, Dec. 4. from 8-9 p.m.
Noticeably absent is the Charlie Brown holiday specials, which will be streaming on Apple TV+ this year.
Check out the full line-up here.
