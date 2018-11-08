(WFSB) -- It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season on Channel 3!
CBS has announced the upcoming television schedule of all the holiday favorites, starting with the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS.
The CBS coverage is in its 58th year, and will kick off at 9 a.m. on Nov. 22 and run until noon.
Some highlights of the parade will be Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, I Love Lucy Christmas Special, and The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now in Living Color.
FRIDAY, NOV. 23:
Frosty The Snowman at 8 p.m.
Frosty Returns at 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 24:
Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire at 8 p.m.
Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe at 8:30 p.m.
The Story Of Santa Claus at 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 27:
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer at 8 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC 2:
Garth: Live At Notre Dame! At 8 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC 14:
I Love Lucy Christmas Special at 8 p.m.
The Dick Van Dyke Show—Now In Living Color! at 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC 21:
A Home For The Holidays: The 20th Anniversary at 8 p.m.
This two-hour, star-studded holiday special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care to raise awareness of this important social issue. For two decades, the special has told inspirational stories of adoptive families, enhanced by performances by popular musical artists.
WEDNESDAY, DEC 26:
The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors at 8 p.m.
Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter and Hamilton co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Alex Lacamoire will receive honors during this two-hour program. CBS has broadcast the special each year since its debut 41 years ago.
