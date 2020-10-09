(WFSB) - CBS Sports announced changes to its coverage of the NFL's week 5.
As of Oct. 9, CBS said Channel 3 will air:
- Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. Sunday
- New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. Sunday
The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game has been moved to Monday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. It will air on ESPN.
Channel 3 will air the Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
The NFL moved the Patriots game following multiple reports that players tested positive for the coronavirus, sources said.
RELATED: NFL moves New England Patriots-Denver Broncos game to Monday, sources say
It was originally scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on Channel 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.