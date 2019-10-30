(WFSB) -- It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season on Channel 3!
CBS has announced the upcoming television schedule of all the holiday favorites, like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.”
Here's when your favorite holiday specials will air:
Friday, Nov. 29
Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m.
Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire - 8 p.m.
Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe - 8:30 p.m.
The Story Of Santa Claus - 9 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 2
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8 p.m.
Frosty The Snowman - 9 p.m.
Frosty Returns - 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
I Love Lucy Christmas Special - 8 p.m.
