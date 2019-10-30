2017 CBS holiday special schedule

Frosty the Snowman airs on Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.

(WFSB) -- It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season on Channel 3!

CBS has announced the upcoming television schedule of all the holiday favorites, like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.”

Here's when your favorite holiday specials will air:

Friday, Nov. 29

Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m.

Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire - 8 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe - 8:30 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus - 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8 p.m.

Frosty The Snowman - 9 p.m.

Frosty Returns - 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

I Love Lucy Christmas Special - 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

