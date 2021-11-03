(WFSB) - ViacomCBS is putting Halloween in its rear view and getting you in the Christmas spirit.
Earlier this week, the media and entertainment conglomerate unveiled its full list of new and returning programs that are set to air on CBS from mid-November through the end of the year.
Check out the full list below:
- Monday, November 22 - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
- Thursday, November 25 - Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
- Friday, November 26 - Frosty the Snowman (8 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)
- Friday, November 26 - Frosty Returns (8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
- Saturday, November 27 - Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire (8 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, November 27 - Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe (8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
- Saturday, November 27 - The Story of Santa Claus (9 p.m. - 10 p.m.)
- Sunday, November 28 - One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (8 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
- Sunday, December 5 - The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove (9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.)
- Saturday, December 11 - Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
- Saturday, December 11 - Frosty the Snowman (9 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, December 11 - Frosty Returns (9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.)
- Sunday, December 12 - CBS Original Movie A Christmas Proposal (8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.)
- Sunday, December 19 - CBS Original Movie Christmas Takes Flight (8 p.m. - 10 p.m.)
- Wednesday, December 22 - The Price is Right at Night (8 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
- Wednesday, December 22 - The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (9 p.m. - 11 p.m.)
- Friday, December 24 - A Holly Dolly Christmas (8 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
- Friday, December 24 - Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler (9 p.m. - 10 p.m.)
- Friday, December 31 - New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash (8 p.m. - 11 p.m. / 11:30 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.)
