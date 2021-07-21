(WFSB) - A local group is taking the state to federal court this week.
They claim the governor is violating people’s second amendment rights.
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League filed a lawsuit back in 2020 after the state halted fingerprinting because of COVID.
A judge ordered fingerprinting resume immediately. Now, the CCDL is heading to court again.
"If you’re a gun store, you make money, you earn your living selling guns, and [if] you can’t sell guns, you’re shut down," attorney Doug Dubitsky stated.
The CCDL says firearm stores are struggling, because of two new systems the state has put in place and they’re filing an emergency motion in federal court to fix it.
One is a new fingerprinting system. The group says local police departments are having difficulty with the software and haven’t been trained on it.
The other is a new firearm purchase approval system.
When someone wants to buy a gun, firearm licensees have to call the state through the system to get approval, but they say that system is down.
"Currently, that system has collapsed. Right now, there are stores that are calling literally thousands of times," Dubitsky said.
Eyewitness News spoke with one store owner who asked to remain anonymous.
He says the approval system is back up and running, but in the last five days, he only got connected twice.
He also says customers are experiencing two to three hour waits.
"There are FFLs and shops in the state that are being deeply hurt," CCDL President Holly Sullivan stated.
Brian Foley with Connecticut State Police says while the fingerprinting software is being updated, police departments can still use fingerprinting cards.
When asked about the approval system, he says it’s up and running and they’ve increased staffing.
He says he understands the frustration, but they needed to replace an old system.
The CCDL will take their concerns to court on Friday.
"It is unacceptable for any of our rights to be halted in such a way," added Sullivan.
Foley says they’ve had an unprecedented number of firearm sales last year and this year, which puts even more strain on the system.
We reached out to Governor Lamont’s office and they declined to comment.
