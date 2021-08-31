SOUTHBURY (WFSB) - The Connecticut Citizen's Defense League is suing 4 cities' police chiefs for what the group is saying is blatant disregard for member's rights to bear arms.
According to CCDL, the group is suing the police chiefs of Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven and Waterbury.
The CCDL was forced to bring suit after learning that these cities are unjustifiably delaying law-abiding city residents’ applications for municipal firearm permits, the first step in applying for a state-issued pistol permit.
The CCDL is bringing this action on behalf of its many members in each of Connecticut’s largest cities.
The CCD is joined in the suit by the following plaintiffs:
- OREL JOHNSON: Orel went to the Hartford Police Department in June to apply for a municipal firearm permit. Orel was directed to put his name on a list, and told that Hartford PD would call him when it was ready to accept his application. Orel has followed up on numerous occasions since, but Hartford PD will still not take his application.
- SHAQUANNA WILLIAMS: Shaquanna went to the New Haven Police Department in August to apply for a municipal firearm permit. Her documents were already completed, and she had already paid to have her fingerprints taken. New Haven PD refused to take Shaquanna’s application, and instead gave her an appointment in March 2022 just to submit her application. By then, her fingerprints will be stale and she will have to pay again for new fingerprints.
- ANNE CORDERO: Anne has been trying to submit her application for a municipal firearm permit to the Bridgeport Police Department since last year. In June, Bridgeport PD finally instructed her to sign up for an appointment to submit her application. Bridgeport’s first available appointment just to submit her application is late January 2022.
- JAMIE EASON: Jamie managed to submit his application to the Waterbury Police Department in August, at which time he was informed that the Waterbury PD will not finish processing his application for about forty-eight weeks
- (eleven months) even though state statutes require no more than an eight week (two month) turnaround time.
“In addition to violating these citizen’s constitutional right to access the permitting process, these cities are notorious for violating their resident’s constitutional rights by excessively delaying the application process. The CCDL is standing up for the residents of these cities, many of whom are minorities fighting for their right to keep and bear arms for personal protection. It is unfathomable that those charged with enforcing our laws would so blatantly violate them by delaying the process to exercise a constitutional right,” said Holly Sullivan, CCDL President.
So, how long do people have to wait? Weeks? Months? 72 hours?
Application for your permit requires a response from the processing body within 6-8 weeks. Once approved on the local level, you take your provisional permit to the State Police Barracks that offers the Pistol Permit processing service in your area. This is usually same day service once your provisional has been acquired. At any time, you can be denied the permit by any agency processing the permit, performing the background check, or due to concerns arising at the time of issuance. But you must be given a status of granted or denied within the 6-8 week max period by the local department processing you. A postponement is not a recognized legal answer, and is then eligible to elevated to the CT Board of Firearm Permit Examiners whom can take actions against the department violating the time frame for response. Cases taken to the Board of Firearm Permit Examiners are publicly viewable under the Freedom of Information Act at the following address: https://portal.ct.gov/bfpe
