HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) declared their support for Governor Ned Lamont's Executive Order Saturday.
The executive order will provide invaluable assistance to cities and towns during the coronavirus epidemic.
CCM worked closely with Gov. Lamont and his staff in helping craft this order, which has eight key procedural relief mechanisms for municipalities to protect transparency and public engagement while not jeopardizing the public's health and safety.
For more on Gov. Lamont's executive order, you can click or tap here for additional information.
