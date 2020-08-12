HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Cities and towns in the state want a piece of state regulators' investigation into Eversource's Tropical Storm Isaias response.
Wednesday, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities called on the state to grant it intervenor status in the state Public Utility Review Authority investigation.
RELATED: PURA will investigate utility companies' preparation, response to storm
CCM also called on Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly to initiate an independent review of PURA’s regulatory process and determine if PURA needs to be strengthened in its capacity to provide oversight to public utilities.
“PURA’s Chairman Marissa Gillett has made a concerted effort to listen to municipal concerns since her appointment. However, we must question if PURA has the tools necessary and is positioned appropriately to do an adequate job as a utility regulator,” said Joe DeLong, CCM executive director and CEO. “Over the past week, municipal leaders across Connecticut have been rightly critical of the Eversource response to Tropical Storm Isaias."
RELATED: Eversource meets goal, but more than 1,728 still in the dark
In documents Eversource shared with the state before the storm, the company planned for an outage of between 125,000 and 380,000 customers. CCM said that would require Eversource to bring in 500 to 1,600 line crews in order to restore power within two to six days.
The number of power outages the company experienced exceeded 700,000, CCM noted.
In 2011, Eversource was Connecticut Light & Power, whose parent company, Northeast Utilities, later merged with NSTAR. Tropical Storm Irene in August and Winter Storm Alfred in October left hundreds of thousands of residents without power.
PURA determined the CL&P response was deficient because of the company’s failure to obtain adequate assistance in advance of the second storm, CCM said.
In 2012, regulators issued a decision after finding that CL&P should be penalized for its poor performance: “... the Authority concludes that CL&P’s performance in the areas regarding communication to customers, other service providers and municipalities was so deficient as to be less than adequate and suitable and to warrant regulatory sanction. This deficiency also involves its lack of preparation of personnel, failure to support municipal liaisons and to reasonably develop and communicate restoration times to customers.”
PURA called for financial penalties to be imposed in the company’s next proceeding. The company contested the finding, stretching out the process for another two years until the decision became final near the end of 2015. CL&P was penalized $4.4 million, but was still allowed to increase rates. The company’s 1.2 million customers in 149 Connecticut towns and cities paid that $257 million to improve the reliability of the grid through their monthly bills. Following that increase in late 2014, regulators approved another rate increase in 2018, but only allowed half of what the company wanted.
Eversource sought the increase to pay for smart switches, stronger poles and wires and improved tree-trimming to help restore power more quickly following storms, CCM claimed.
CCM said that in comparison, United Illuminating, the other Connecticut utility which serves 17 towns, had substantial restoration completed by the first weekend.
“Eversource has been widely criticized in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias, as it has been in the past for similar storms,” DeLong said. “What has made this even more devastating is their severe underestimation, again, of another storm. Yet Eversource still requests and is often granted, frequent price increases to support a mitigation process that has not prevented the same exact poor response time and again.”
CCM said that PURA is statutorily charged with balancing the public’s right to safe, adequate and reliable utility service at reasonable rates with the provider’s right to a reasonable return on its investment.
However, it believes that in addition to a review of Eversource’s failures, policymakers must also review Connecticut’s regulatory framework to be certain that the stated mission of PURA can and will be effectively administered moving forward.
(2) comments
This state is a cash cow for the state union and eversource and we are the idiots who stay here and feed the greed
NAME one time, just one time PURA has said NO to and increase. they have given Eversource/NEU every increase they asked for in whole or part
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.