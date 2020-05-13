NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Officials at Central Connecticut State University have announced a date for a formal commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates.
The school said the spring commencement ceremony will now be held on Sunday, Oct. 11. It’ll be held at the XL Center in Hartford.
A party for graduates is also slated for Saturday, Oct. 10.
“We understand this decision is extremely upsetting to our students and their families, but these are unprecedented times,” the school said about the postponement of the spring commencement ceremony.
For updates, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.