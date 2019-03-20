NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Central Connecticut State University is set to announce a pilot program that would allow students over the age of 21 to have alcohol in designated area on campus.
The move is based on student requests at the specific 21-and-older dorms.
The program is set to launch in the fall, at Thomas Gallaudet Hall and F. Don James Hall.
In a press release, CCSU officials said “After a thorough review by the administration, the program, with provisions, was approved. As always, safety, education, and responsibility will be at the forefront of this new opportunity.”
Officials will be holding open forums in Memorial Hall to talk about the program at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m.
