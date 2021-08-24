NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Central Connecticut State University freshmen will get their first taste of campus life on Tuesday.
Freshmen move-in day got underway on Aug. 24 in New Britain.
“We’re excited about getting our first year students in today, the rest of our resident students in tomorrow and then classes starting on Thursday," said Interim Vice President of Student Affairs John Tully.
Move-in times were emailed to students earlier this month, according to the university's residence life department.
This semester, the school required students to upload their COVID-19 vaccination card. Those who are unvaccinated will be required to take a Binex test.
“Right now the logo is ‘We’re Back,’ but we’re still doing that with caution, you know, it’s really about making good choices and following compliance," said Sal Cintorino, CCSU Chief Operations Officer.
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system announced back in June that it required all students to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
As of right now, 80% of the CCSU student body is vaccinated, and the hope is that every student will get the shot.
“Right in the middle of campus there will van will be set up and they’ll be able to get their vaccination and start the process to get cleared to be a fully vaccinated student on campus,” Cintorino said.
Students who aren’t vaccinated will be tested on a weekly basis starting Tuesday.
Before move-in, students will get the rapid test.
But something that’s different about this testing site, is CCSU nursing students will be helping to administer the tests.
“I think it’s just really cool that we’re here helping the college,” said Bobby Querfeld, a CCSU nursing student.
“I am very proud of our nursing students. They stepped forward so many times during this pandemic to contribute to the campus safety as well as provide patient cares out in the hospitals and other patient settings,” said Dr. Catherine Thomas, CCSU’s department chair of Nursing.
While school officials say 80% of students are fully vaccinated, they also say 90% of students who live on campus have already received the vaccine.
School officials hope to get that up to 100%.
A list of conditions were posted for students to stop them from entering a hall if they feel ill.
Classes at CCSU begin on Aug. 26.
