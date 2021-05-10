NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Central Connecticut State University in New Britain made it easier on Monday for students to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The university held a vaccine clinic on campus.

It said the goal was to get everyone, students and staff included, fully vaccinated as quickly as it could so the campus can have a fall semester that’s much more normal.

The university partnered with Community Health Center to host its second vaccine clinic on Monday.

Around 700 students were vaccinated at the first event.

Dozens of students lined the sidewalk around Kaiser Hall to get the second shot this time around.

Students weren’t the only ones at the clinic. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz stopped by.

“This is finals week, so some of our students have rescheduled to go to other places later in the week so they’re ready for finals today,” Bysiewicz said.

However, looming finals didn’t stop some students from getting vaccinated.

“I got a jump as early as I can because I have a calculus final later,” said Sean Horn, a CCSU student.

“I have a final [Monday], so I have to get that done,” said Natalie Pena, also a CCSU student. “I wanted to get up early and get this done and feel good for the rest of the day.”

Pena said being able to see her family this summer was a driving factor for her to get the vaccine.

“I have a lot of family that’s kind of high risk, so I haven’t been able to go home and see them,” she explained. “So, I’m excited to go home fully vaccinated.”

Monday’s clinic was the last scheduled vaccine clinic for the semester.

Interim vice president of student affairs John Tully said the university may hold another in August.

Information about Connecticut’s vaccine rollout, including other clinic locations, can be found here.