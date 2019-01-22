NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A second Central Connecticut State University professor has been placed on administrative leave amid a months-long investigation into sexual misconduct.
Last year, CCSU placed theater professor Joshua Perlstein on administrative leave after multiple complaints of sexual harassment and other misconduct.
During the investigation, officials also discovered allegations of misconduct by theater professor Thomas Delventhal.
The nine-month long investigation reviewed thousands of documents, emails, and texts and interviews with dozens of faculty, staff, and current and former students, a press release said.
A report released on Tuesday said the investigation found Perlstein had “a history of questionable interactions with female students; that he was involved in sexual misconduct with one or more students; he was untruthful about the extended period of time he was involved in a sexual relationship with a student, and attempted to conceal his problematic conduct because it would ‘put his job in jeopardy’.”
The investigation also revealed student complaints about Delventhal, who reportedly later admitted to “kissing five students on the neck and/or forehead, was untruthful during his investigatory interview, denied attempting to engage in any relationship with current or former students, and did not admit to recently reaching out to a former student to clear the air regarding their past relationship.”
As a result of the investigation, CCSU President Zulma Toro said the process has begun to dismiss both Delventhal and Perlstein.
To read the full report into the allegations, click here.
Toro also announced several procedural changes following the investigation:
• Identify and adopt an institution-wide reporting, monitoring, & tracking system to facilitate and maintain the collection and dissemination of information and data. This will enable the assessment of trends, issues, and retrieval of case information
• Explore a new model for investigating sexual harassment, bullying, and misconduct on campus, rather than a “single investigator” to decrease individual bias or conflicts of interest
• Administer an ongoing campus climate survey
• Seek input from union leaders on how to achieve 100% employee participation in Title IX training
• Determine how best to incorporate educational material on Title IX, bullying, and civility into student programming
