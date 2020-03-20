NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The Class of 2020 can still be recognized in 2020, according to Central Connecticut State University.
Dr. Zulma L. Toro said the university in New Britain is not canceling its spring 2020 commencements. It's just postponing them as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
"Since we host a winter ceremony, we have been given approval from [Connecticut State Colleges and Universities] President Mark Ojakian to combine our May ceremonies with those in December," the Toro said. "We are working out the details, including the date, and will share specifics with you early next week."
CCSU said it listened to students and got to work with CSCU officials to make it happen.
The system as a whole announced on Tuesday that commencements at all of the state colleges and universities were canceled.
There's no word yet if any of the other schools will follow suit.
In the meantime, preparations continue to to conduct university classes online.
Updates on CCSU's efforts can be found on the university's website here.
