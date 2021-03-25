NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Central Connecticut State University said it will host in-person commencement ceremonies over the course of two days in May.
The ceremonies were planned for Saturday and Sunday, May 22 and May 23, 2021, at Arute Field on the New Britain campus.
"The Commencement Committee had been planning to stage a virtual ceremony to comply with state limits on gathering sizes," the university said. "Like many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, such restrictions have been fluid as case counts fluctuate and vaccination numbers go up. Keeping in mind the latest guidelines, we will host four separate, outdoor ceremonies."
The undergraduates and graduates of each school will be recognized on the following days and times:
- Carol A. Ammon College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences: Saturday, May 22; 9 a.m.
- School of Education & Professional Studies: Saturday, May 22; 2 p.m.
- School of Engineering, Science & Technology: Sunday, May 23; 9 a.m.
- School of Business: Sunday, May 23; 2 p.m.
Each graduate will be allowed to invite two guests to their ceremony, the school said.
"Those who are eligible to walk in May will receive an email within the next week with additional details and requirements," the school said.
