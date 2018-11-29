NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Central Connecticut State University in New Britain announced changes to its police department in the wake of, among other things, a sex assault complaint.
University President Zulma Toro said the series of actions is aimed at restoring professionalism and rebuilding trust within the police department and the CCSU community.
An independent report this past summer shed light on behavioral and staffing issues, Toro said. The report called the department a "fraternity-like" environment.
Bernard Sullivan, a retired public safety commissioner and former Hartford police chief, was tasked with identifying and correcting policies, procedures, training and more.
“The University is greatly appreciative of Mr. Sullivan’s oversight and guidance during the last six months,” Toro said in a statement. “He has worked with us to identify deficiencies, address critical issues, and instituted several new policies and procedures. The culture within the police department is improving, and I am confident this will continue as our police force works to regain its stature as a professional, caring partner in making the CCSU campus a safe and welcoming environment for all.”
In one report, Sullivan reviewed the alleged sexual assault of a female CCSU police officer by Officer Curtis Lollar. As part of his findings, Sullivan recommended that the administration "make every effort to keep Officer Lollar from returning to the department due to the nature of his behavior as determined by the investigation conducted by Shipman & Goodwin LLC.”
Lollar was fired in September.
The changes to the police department include:
Training
- Since July 2018, all Police Department supervisors attended a two-hour, in-person sexual harassment prevention training.
- In September, several police officers attended a training about strategies for working with sexual violence victims.
- The entire department will undergo sexual harassment and Title IX training while the University is on winter break.
- Supervisors will undergo training in areas such as evaluating staff and using progressive discipline and positive reinforcement with subordinates to enhance performance.
Policies & Procedures
- A new disciplinary policy is in place requiring police supervisors to review employee personnel files prior to issuing any counseling or discipline. This will ensure they are aware of any prior offenses and any discipline is reflected in evaluations. The police chief is required to conduct an annual inspection to ensure these procedures are compliant.
- A new background investigation sign-off has been implemented requiring multiple layers of review. It provides solid documentation as to the candidate’s position and prevents any single individual from having the final approval for hiring.
- Pre-background questionnaires will require candidate signatures to be notarized and affirmed as truthful. This will make it easier to decertify officers if, later, facts reveal the candidate was untruthful.
Staffing & Budget
- The Police Department budget has been separated from the Administrative Services budget and is receiving $282,000 annually in additional funding.
- A new police sergeant will be hired.
- Two vacant police officer positions are being reclassified to positions of sergeants.
- Two vehicles will be purchased for the two new sergeants.
- The student cadet program is hiring five or more additional students.
- Three police recruits were hired in July, have been undergoing training at the Police Academy in Meriden, and will begin full-time duty in January 2019.
- A full-time, seasoned administrative assistant was reassigned to work with the department.
- A clerk typist position has been converted to an administrative assistant position.
Sullivan blamed the department's slip in performance on a lack of proper oversight.
“With proper supervision, there is no reason to believe the department and its individual officers cannot provide appropriate police services to the campus community,” Sullivan said.
"I realize the reputation of the CCSU Police Department has been tarnished by our investigations," Toro said "The poor choices and actions of a few – which I assure you we are dealing with – do not represent the good work and dedication of the entire department.”
Mark Ojakian, president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, released a statement on Thursday.
“These reports are the culmination of an investigation that began almost a year ago under Dr. Toro’s direction," Ojakian said. "I support the swift action taken and any further actions necessary down the road in order to restore professionalism within the CCSU Police Department. I want to personally thank Bernie Sullivan for his help and expertise. I’m going to repeat what I’ve said before: We do not tolerate inappropriate sexual behavior and we do not tolerate failures by staff to take action when reported.”
Read the complete review from Sullivan here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.