NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Central Connecticut State University is reporting an uptick of COVID-19 cases.
The university told students it expected positive cases but warned what could happen if students don’t follow health guidelines.
Eyewitness News obtained a letter sent to the CCSU family.
We learned contact tracing shows the cases came from two off-campus get-togethers.
This is how central students spent their Saturday night.
“I just kind of keep my distance,” said Jake Skinner.
Outside the residence halls, there’s just enough life to show school is in session, in-person.
“You can’t expect people that have been quarantine, or stay at home, not seeing people, just to stay at their dorms,” Wassef Methnani said.
But CCSU’s president is expecting students to be vigilant in protecting their own health and others, whether living on or off campus.
Wednesday marked the first say of school and the university is experiencing what it calls a “slight uptick.”
It reports the cases stemmed from social gatherings held off-campus.
With this revelation, President Zulma R. Toro warned students living off campus that “Failure to wear a face mask, maintain physical distancing, and limit indoor gatherings to 25 people (50 outdoors), may result in suspension or expulsion from the University – whether you are the host of a gathering or are attending one.”
These freshman students say they want to see in-person learning work after a rough end to high school.
“Just get your friend group and stay with them. I wouldn’t be throwing parties because people are going to be kicked off campus or even expelled,” said Alec Ambrosia.
For student athletes, they want a shot at playing.
“People putting us at risk of not having a season, it’s a little irritating. You adjust to it and hope everyone takes the precautionary measures and we’ll see what happens,” Luis Carrese said.
CCSU police will join in patrolling neighborhoods to remind students the role they play in protecting themselves and each other.
