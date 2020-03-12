NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Central Connecticut State University shut down immediately on Thursday following word that a student had potential exposure to an individual who is being tested for COVID-19.
The school made the announcement on Thursday morning, telling students, faculty and staff to leave campus until further notice.
In the announcement, CCSU said they have taken the following preparations:
- We have established a mobile quarantine unit and secured necessary medical supplies.
- An additional shift of custodial staff has been hired to assist with the deep cleaning and sanitizing of buildings and high-traffic areas.
- The number of liquid hand sanitizer dispensers on campus has been tripled, and we just received shipment of 20,000 hand wipes that will be available in dispensers placed around campus.
- Information about coronavirus and tips for staying healthy are being posted throughout campus buildings.
- The IT team is developing strategies for mitigating disruptions to classes and facilities usage.
