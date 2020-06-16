NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Some students at a Connecticut university are still waiting for answers about happened to the belongings they left in their dorms when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
Students at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, like those on many other campuses, weren’t allowed back into their dorms when the outbreak forced schools to shut down.
It was around spring break in March when plans changed at CCSU.
University representatives said they sent the message out to students and explained to them that they needed to empty the buildings.
The dorms were freed up to house healthcare workers.
Students’ belongings were packed up to be picked up at a later date.
The school had a moving company video record each room before it started the moves.
CCSU junior Julia Bibeault said the university lost some of her peer’s belongings.
They requested the video recording of their rooms.
Bibeault said the university responded with “we’re doing the best we can” every time.
"It's nice that they're saying that but at the same time, the follow through isn't really there because students shouldn't have to be reaching out to other students and commenting on social media posts to try to get answers," she said.
"Kids are frustrated, I get it," said Sal Cintorino, Chief Operations Officer, CCSU. "Certainly, they've waited and waited, and they finally get in and stuff's missing so that creates disappointment and frustration. So our job right now it to try to mitigate that.
Bibeault got her fridge back, but it had mold in it and her bedroom mirror was broken.
Cintorino said students should fill out a form online to address these issues.
The form can be found here.
"I mean I understand it's a form and you have to have some understanding with that, but at the same time it doesn't convey and understanding of how important some of these items were for us," Bibeault said. "The other question a lot of students have is if we don't get our items back, who is going to pay for the cost of them?"
"At the end of the day, we need to make sure that we do right by our students," Cintorino said. "Either if it's broken and needs to be replaced or if it's lost and we don't find it, they need to be financially reimbursed for that."
As the university and students work together for a resolution, they’re also preparing for the next phase: The new academic year set to start in August.
More information about what to do about missing or damaged dorm room items can be found on CCSU's Residence Life website here.
