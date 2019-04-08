NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Students at Central Connecticut State University are speaking out after racial slurs made it to not one, but two walls on campus over the weekend.
Channel 3 first reported about the offensive and derogatory graffiti on Sunday evening.
This situation is not being taken lightly by students or the university.
The university stepped up Sunday and Monday, erasing away the hateful words but it’s still leaving a sore spot for students.
“I was pretty upset,” said Sydney Johnson, a student.
A brick wall was vandalized on Sunday that’s now been cleaned, but there’s a lingering sentiment on the CCSU campus.
“It being covered up isn’t enough because that just tells people you can do this we’ll just cover it up and then move past it. There needs to be a conversation about this,” said Johnson.
A student sent Eyewitness News a picture of the offensive graffiti.
“Just writing these words on walls, just isn’t, it’s not art you know,” said Rickie Sempere, a student.
The “n-word” in big bold letters spray painted not once, but twice in two different locations on the campus.
“It’s kind of ignorant especially in 2019. We should all know better than to put racial slurs into buildings,” said Ricky Martinez, a student.
For a second day, university workers used a chemical treatment to erase the hateful message from the walls of the student center and Welte garage.
“I don’t know why someone would do that. There’s cameras everywhere as you can see there, there everywhere. I don’t know who would have the bright idea to do something like that,” said Zachary Cote, a student.
The president of central said in a statement, “we must stand together to demonstrate that this behavior will not be tolerated on our campus.”
The Student Government Association supports the university’s no tolerance approach, with plans to bring a face to face student discussion on campus.
“An open dialogue with our students and have the opportunity to give us feedback and ask those tough questions what can we do as a campus and campus community to come out stronger,” said Kassandra Fruin, Student Government Association.
A conversation students at ccsu look forward to.
“A platform where students can voice their opinions on it and students can come together and create more of an understanding between each other because clearly there is a racial divide amongst the students,” Johnson said.
CCSU police are investigating and say charges would include criminal mischief and hate crime.
Anyone with information you can call campus police at 860-832-2375.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.