NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Central Connecticut State University is bursting onto the eSports scene.
Earlier on Friday, the university unveiled a new state of the art facility designed to help its student body be competitive in all aspects of electronic gaming.
The new eSports Center is 1,500 square feet with 12 video game consoles. The new center is dedicated to esports, academics, competition, and recreation.
“It’s a great place to come for people who don’t have the opportunity to pay for their own PC, Xbox, or Playstation. It’s for people who want to be on the team. They can come and play together in one space, it’s great,” said Hayley Fielder, CCSU eSports club.
While the space is used for gaming, the school plants on pursuing education tangents for the building as well.
“This is designed for academic programming during the day and recreational and intercollegiate scrimmaging during the evening. You can teach classes in cyber security, data courses, video game design,” said George Glaffey, CCSU Chief Information Officer.
Men’s basketball coach, former NBA star, Donyell Marshall may drop in from time to time to run his likeness up and down the court on the big screen.
“For something like this to be on campus, to have kids be able to play games and make new friends, this is awesome,” Marshall said.
This is the first of a kind facility at any university in the state.
“A facility where students can have fun, but at the same time, a facility that will allow us to provide academic programs serve the eSports industry,” said Zulma R. Torro, CCSU President.
The administration may soon be in the market for a bigger room based on the turnout of the grand opening.
