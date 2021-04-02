NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – The Central Connecticut State University women’s swimming and diving team returned home with some hardware on Friday, rallying to finish second in the Northeast Conference’s final meet.
Perhaps just as impressive, they finished the season without a single COVID-related disruption.
The Blue Devils came in second in the Northeast Conference Swimming Championships this week. After a slow start in diving, they won a total of nine individual and team events, and finished behind three-time defending champ Bryant University.
“We just tried our best and gave it our all, and that’s all we could have done,” said Katie Czulewicz.
The accomplishment is impressive on its own, but the team was able to complete its entire season without a positive COVID case. They were the only team in the conference to go from September until now without any COVID disruptions.
“Kept themselves out of trouble. I mean they sacrificed quite a bit socially, being in college and all that stuff, they just, they dedicated themselves and that’s the most, that’s probably the proudest thing for us,” said Bill Ball, CCSU women’s swimming coach.
The conference didn’t allow any fans, so parents had to watch from home. They say it was tough to do, but they’re proud their daughters had such a successful season while also staying COVID free.
“It really just speaks to the commitment of the team and that we’re just proud of them,” said Milagros Johnson.
Players avoid social gatherings and crowded events. They say they knew one positive test could affect the whole team, especially as the championships approached.
“We really just, as a team, tried our best to just stay away from everything and it seemed to work,” Czulewicz said.
The comeback was led by junior Jeanette King, who took home Most Outstanding Swimmer honors. She says the success is only made sweeter after the sacrifices going back to last spring when the championship was canceled.
“The team environment, we’re so much closer. We’re all looking out for each other,” King said.
The meet is the end of the season for the team, although some swimmers will likely swim elsewhere over the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.