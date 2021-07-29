(WFSB) - People in Hartford, New Haven, and New London counties should be wearing masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
On Tuesday, the CDC came out with an update on mask guidance.
Counties with “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission were advised to wear masks indoors.
Tuesday, no counties in Connecticut met that requirement. All were either in the blue or yellow categories.
However, 24 hours later, New London and Hartford counties reached that threshold where they were considered to have a 'substantial' level of community transmission.
On Thursday afternoon, New Haven was added to the 'substantial' category.
See the CDC tracker by clicking here.
"I know that’s a tough pill for a lot of people to swallow and it certainly makes me, as a public health official, a bit anxious and uneasy about things," University of New Haven Professor Anthony Santella says.
Professor Santella from the University of New Haven’s health administration and policy weighed in on how life should change for those who in these counties.
"I think everyone should err on the side of caution and go back to the things we were so used to doing last year in terms of monitoring health, wearing masks, hand hygiene," explained Santella.
While the recommendations are coming from the CDC, it’ll be up to local leaders to implement and enforce them, but so far, there’s been no action on the city or state level.
"A lot of places of employment, soon, schools and universities are waiting for that guidance. The CDC can make a recommendation all they want, but until it’s operationalized on the local level, it doesn’t mean much," noted Santella.
Even though our case count is trending in the wrong direction, with a sixty-three percent vaccination rate in our state, there’s no indication things will ever go back to the strict lockdowns seen more than a year ago.
The advice is to be vigilant.
"I hate to say take a few steps back, but that’s where we are right now. Until more people get vaccinated, this is going to be our life," added Santella.
Maritza Bond, New Haven's Director of Health said they saw their number nearly double over night. That reemergence means the county is going back to the old guidelines.
Justin Elicker, Mayor of New haven said, "I know that’s disappointing for some people, but we’ve got to keep each other safe.”
Channel 3 is also working to obtain the data from the state on the breakdown in cases between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
(13) comments
You dope liberals wouldn't have the vaccine unless Trump created Warp speed, and if he were still President, you wouldn't have gotten it at all. How in today's age of information you don't realize even if you are Vaxed, you can still get Covid and still spread it if the funniest part of this back and forth. Big Gov't experiment 1, Loser Liberals 0. Duffy -1 for being dopey enough to post his name and address.
Living in the past is not admirable or mature.
Does Phil Valentine have the flu?
Pravda at it's best. This is treason and a crime against humanity. Pure B S.
Such lies -
Wfsb for shame
I hope everyone who is perpetuating this will be held accountable for the lies they spread and the divide they create
You are months overdue for your vaccination. Maybe stop contributing to the problem.
https://mobile.twitter.com/pfizer/status/1420474141686255624
Are you ready to admit you're just a guinea pig in their experiment yet? How many shots and pills would it take for you to question the narrative? 4? 5? 10? I'm honestly curious were you'd draw the line to say enough.
a study in Israel indicates that the vaccinated are more contagious
Cite that study Joseph.
You're not "accountable" for any posts when using a chicken screen name.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
I hate to say take a few steps back, but that’s where we are right now. Until more people get vaccinated, this is going to be our life," added Santella. Pandemic is perpetuated by the unvaccinated. If this is you, feel free to go get vaccinated and stop whining. This is on you now.
Who's whining? I'm living my life as if it's 2019. Had a huge picnic last week, going to a concert in a few weeks, going everywhere maskless.
It's the Branch COVIDians that won't let this go
You seem triggered?
