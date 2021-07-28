(WFSB) - The CDC classified two counties in Connecticut where transmission of the coronavirus is considered high.
Right now, both Hartford and New London Counties are at a 'substantial' risk, according to the CDC's website.
In order to meet the classification of substantial, a county must report 50-99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons within the past seven days or the positivity rate for the county is at least ten percent.
Earlier this week, Gov. Ned Lamont said that at this time, he would not reinstitute a mask mandate.
