CDC classifies Hartford, New London Counties as high COVID transmission areas

(WFSB) - People in Hartford and New London Counties should be wearing masks, regardless of their vaccination status.
This message comes from the CDC.
Just yesterday, the CDC came out with their mask guidance.
Counties with “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission were advised to wear masks indoors.
Yesterday, not one county in Connecticut met that requirement. All of us were either in the blue or yellow categories.
Today, twenty-four hours later, New London and Hartford Counties do meet the requirement.
"I know that’s a tough pill for a lot of people to swallow and it certainly makes me, as a public health official, a bit anxious and uneasy about things," University of New Haven Professor Anthony Santella says.
We asked Professor Santella from the University of New Haven’s health administration and policy how life should change if you live in these counties.
"I think everyone should err on the side of caution and go back to the things we were so used to doing last year in terms of monitoring health, wearing masks, hand hygiene," explained Santella.
While the recommendations are coming from the CDC, it’ll be up to local leaders to implement and enforce them, but so far, there’s been no action on the city or state level.
"A lot of places of employment, soon, schools and universities are waiting for that guidance. The CDC can make a recommendation all they want, but until it’s operationalized on the local level, it doesn’t mean much," noted Santella.
Even though our case count is trending in the wrong direction, with a sixty-three percent vaccination rate in our state, there’s no indication things will ever go back to the strict lockdowns seen more than a year ago.
The advice tonight is to be vigilant.
"I hate to say take a few steps back, but that’s where we are right now. Until more people get vaccinated, this is going to be our life," added Santella.
We did reach out to Mayor Bronin for a statement on the CDC’s recommendation.
We did not hear back.
We’re also working to obtain the data from the state on the breakdown in cases between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
