(WFSB) - Sunday is the big day, the day of Super Bowl LV and the match up between Kansas City and Tampa Bay.
Celebrating and watching this game every year is close to being a national holiday, only this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, viewing the Super Bowl should be different.
Normally, around the Super Bowl, the three letters we refer to often is the NFL, but this year,, the CDC is even more important, because recommendations for watching the Super Bowl must be followed if we are going to continue to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
Super Bowl watch parties should be much different, much smaller than in year’s past.
The recommendation is family members or those you live with, only.
Other than that, gatherings should be limited to six or less, with proper social distancing for seating, and when not eating, masks should be in place.
Cheering should be non verbal.
Stomping and clapping can be a great euphoric release and reduce the spread of germs.
Sounds a bit odd, but these are odd times.
In fact, when it comes to alcohol, the universal recommendation is to abstain no matter which state you live or party in.
State surgeon general Dr. Nadine Burke Harris says, "When people are, you know, had a few drinks, they're projecting their voices, they're having, you know, eating those chicken wings? That is a recipe for spreading COVID."
If you choose to go to a restaurant on Sunday, the CDC says you should call ahead to ensure the establishment is following proper COVID guidelines and try to avoid using restrooms at peak times, like at halftime or right after the game.
Other than all that, enjoy Super Bowl LV right here on Ch. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.