(WFSB) - The CDC announced new guidance on masks wearing Friday.

More than 70 percent of Americans can now take a break on wearing masks indoors and they are no long requiring people to wear masks on public and private school buses.

Bus drivers say they still need to follow the TSA’s mask mandate that is still in effect.

The new guidance has left school bus drivers with many questions.

"There will be confusion. We know that we fall under the federal mandate for at least the next fifteen days. I am hoping, at that point, their requirement will fall in line with the rest of the school boards within Connecticut," Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of the Association of Public School Superintendents, stated.

DATTCO is referring to the U.S. Department of Transportation mask mandate that includes all public transportation, which was extended last month to remain in effect until March 18.

"What I am telling our drivers to do is to wear masks, because we, as the operators, we have to follow legislation, which impacts us and we will take extra masks with us so we can give them to the kids," Bryony Chamberlain of DATTCO explained.

The CDC guideline says:

“The change is to align with updated guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask wearing in K-12 schools and early education settings in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 community level. School systems at their discretion may choose to require that people wear masks on buses or vans.”

Some parents say this is not a unified approach.

"I feel like they just need a straight forward answer, because a lot of kids are struggling on to wear masks or not. It’s confusing and it’s not okay," Sheree Taylor of Cromwell said.

Rabinowitz says despite the confusion, they are following the CDC’s guidance.

"The CDC guidance, I don’t want to say it supersedes, but Transportation Security Administration administers, their guidance is in coordination or in compliance with CDC guidance and the CDC as of February 25 has lifted the mandate for buses—for public and private schools," says Rabinowitz.

Channel 3 spoke with the University of New Haven's health sciences department to weigh on these new regulations and they say we can expect more changes from the federal government in the upcoming weeks.

"I think that recommendation has not trickled up to the modification of the executive order of the federal level," Michael Urban with the University of New Haven added.

We also reached out directly to the CDC about this new change involving masks on the bus and we are still waiting to hear back.