HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Federal disease advisors are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to review blood clot cases possibly associated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The one-dose shot was put on pause in Connecticut after six people developed rare blood clots.
More than 6.8 million Americans received the vaccine before the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the pause.
The situation forced cities such as Hartford to adjust clinic plans.
A walk-up clinic outside the Burr Mall was going to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
After the developments, the city said it had to shift plans and will administer 200 Moderna doses instead.
CDC advisers said they are meeting on Wednesday to review those blood clot cases and see if it is safe to resume use of the J&J vaccine.
All cases included women between the ages of 18 and 48. Medical experts said their symptoms showed up within 13 days of being vaccinated.
“It’s a one in a million occurrence. One in a million,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “Right now, the CDC and FDA said let’s take a short pause, take look at this and make sure we have all the answers before we get back to doing J&J.”
An investigation is underway as officials try to figure out if the blood clots are in fact linked to the vaccine.
In Connecticut, roughly 100,000 state residents received the J&J vaccine with no reported serious problems, according to the state department of public health.
Anyone among those who received it and is wondering there’s a need to call a doctor, there are some side effects of which to be aware.
If a patient experiences severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the dose, a doctor should be called.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health said it will await results of the investigation before using the J&J vaccine again.
In the meantime, the clinic here at the Burr Mall will be held from 2 p.m. to 6:30pm.
No appointment is necessary.
Patients will be able to get a second dose at the same location in mid-May.
Information about the state’s vaccine rollout, including other clinic locations and how to register, can be found here.
