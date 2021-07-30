(WFSB) – More Connecticut counties have reached the 'substantial’ level for community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
On Tuesday, the CDC came out with an update on mask guidance.
It said counties with “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission were advised to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
By Wednesday, New London and Hartford counties reached the ‘substantial’ threshold.
Thursday afternoon, New Haven was added to that category.
By Friday, Windham, Tolland and Fairfield counties were then identified as reaching the 'substantial’ level.
The only counties in Connecticut that have not yet reached that threshold are Litchfield and Middlesex counties.
See the CDC tracker by clicking here.
Following new mask guidance issued by the CDC, the state’s Department of Public Health said Thursday that residents who live in counties with “substantial transmission” should wear masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.
While it's not a mandate, DPH officials strongly recommend it.
"If you’re living in an area with that kind of transmission, it is a good idea and the DPH strongly recommends that you wear a mask whenever you’re in an indoor space," said Acting DPH Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford.
Martin Stack said he never stopped wearing his mask, even after getting vaccinated. He added that people who don’t follow the CDC’s guidance are taking a big risk.
“It’s a hard way to find out why you’re not wearing it,” Stack said.
However, some people are confident the vaccine will keep them safe, and they want to see things return to normal.
“For me, I think everything is becoming normal now, I see every day more spirit,” said Jose Navarro.
The highly contagious Delta variant is driving this latest surge in cases, and the CDC said studies are finding even vaccinated people can spread the virus if infected with the Delta variant.
“We understand that there’s definitely some pandemic fatigue out there,” Gifford said.
Public health officials know people are ready for a return to normal, but they also say it’s possible the CDC mask guidance could soon apply to all of Connecticut.
“Given how infectious this virus is, this Delta variant, it’s likely we’ll see all, most or all, of our all of our counties hit that threshold very soon,” Gifford added.
When asked about President Biden’s suggestion of a $100 incentive to get people vaccinated, Gifford said she didn’t think Connecticut would be doing that, as our vaccination rate is higher than most of the country and past incentives didn’t have enough impact.
After seeing vaccination rates drop off in recent week, more people in Connecticut are getting their shot. It’s not a huge uptick, but public health officials said they will take it.
“We were down around 17,000 new series started a few weeks back, and in the most recent week we’re up over 20,000,” Gifford said.
She said there’s likely several reasons for the uptick, saying some hesitant people finally feel the vaccine is safe.
Others may be worried about places requiring vaccinations.
Then there’s the Delta variant. Studies show vaccinated people can catch and spread the variant, but the vaccine tends to lead to better outcomes.
Whatever the reason, Vernon officials said they’ve been seen more people at their pop-up clinics.
“Our numbers consistently draw attention, which is wonderful, and we’re still going to be here for them,” said Amy Watt, assistant director for Vernon Parks and Recreation.
Robert Brown was among the hesitant until two weeks ago. But he did his researched and talked with people who got the vaccine. On Friday, he was getting his second dose at a Community Health Center clinic in Waterbury.
“I was a little skeptic, didn’t really know, doing my research,” he said.
For others, the pop-up events are more accessible than the mass vaccine sites we saw earlier in the pandemic.
State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff said all public employees at the state and local level in Connecticut should need to get vaccinated or take regular tests, similar to what President Biden is doing at the federal level.
The governor said he wasn’t ready to do that when Channel 3 asked him earlier this week.
These dang cdc folks better watch their backs their homes are on the secret list of the secret gangs of the secret society
Ok face masks r us this is gotta be the most idiotic display of government ever lock us up in scott heinys garden barn
https://www.yahoo.com/news/chart-less-0-1-vaccinated-154658770.html
Of the 164 million vaccinated Americans, less than 0.1% have been infected with the coronavirus, and 0.001% have died, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Why it matters: While "breakthrough cases" have been getting some media attention, the low numbers show that the pandemic is mostly a threat for the unvaccinated population.
"Vaccinations are still available and are the best tool we have to end this pandemic. Regardless of what the subreddit anti vaxx crowd might think. Do your part."
You go Verdad!! You'll see the regret in their eyes as they put the ventilator on! 😉
Verdad is a doushbag
WFSB is going Gray.
And scott heiny is.... yup gay!
It is sad and a bit funny. All of you that are having a tantrum about this were eligible for vaccination months ago. You could not be bothered to participate then and you still won't because you are scared and misinformed. The dumbest part is that you don't see the connection and continue your hissy fit in the comments section. We know you are clueless but you don't have to keep showing us.
Too dumb to make our own decisions about our bodies and our children's? Govern me harder daddy.
You can start by making decisions based on facts as opposed to fear based subreddit conspiracy BS. If you have children that are 12 and over they were eligible in May. You are all overdue.
“An ounce of data is worth a thousand pounds of opinion.”
Yes more more
Being unvaccinated is not helping. No matter how proud and ignorant you are about it.
More lies and divide by the doofuses at wfsb and the child king Ned
Unravelling in the comments section. If you are struggling with this consider getting a cup of coffee. Then go get vaccinated. Super easy and you can credit whatever group or person makes you feel better. I credit the scientists and health care workers. See how I left politicians out of it? Take a deep breath and try to not politicize everything, your life will improve.
Yes why cant the people of the world wake up to the idiocy look at philippines he is saying vaccinate or stay home last year it was stay home or we lock you up and fine you now its vaccinate or stay home soon the usa will be given those options i tell you we are as screwed as scott heinys heiny
Tolland County never has been threatened with Covid in High numbers in the past. We are Rural and I am having a hard time with the numbers on a lot of this as of late. Something stinks in Connecticut.
Just get vaccinated. Super easy.
You keep saying "get vaccinated"...Why?
You vaxxed lab rats are getting and spread as much, if not more than the unvaxxed
Simple, the numbers are adjusted to push the agenda. The tests that can't distinguish between the flu and covid are resulting in these numbers. The leaky vaccine promotes new variants, with natural immunity being much stronger, you'll never hear it discussed because there's no money in that. I'll remain in the control group and my DNA intact. It's up to everyone else to make that decision for themselves. Remember once you let Fauci into your body you can't get him out, you'll be taking boosters for your firmware update every 6 months.
I can see that your head has been twisted and fed by worthless foam from the mouth.
Cite the source of your BS claim.
Precisely
Its a worldwide control experiment they want you to obey they will make the rules you will pay the taxes i will laugh and laugh and laugh
I agree with you. It's frustrating that the CDC seems to be part of the subreddit antivax crowd. It's also frustrating when this becomes political instead of scientific. I have a medical mask exemption (and letter as required by CT executive order, which I keep on my person). I got my vaccine less than two weeks after my age group went eligible. I am following the science... but the antivax crowds hate me for having gotten the vaccine and the provax crowds hate me for not wearing a mask while fully vaccinated. It's like there are two groups of sycophants, and I'm stuck in-between.
