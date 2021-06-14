(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to hold an emergency meeting this week following reports of a rare side effect from COVID-19 vaccines.
The CDC said it identified more than 200 cases of heart inflammation in people ages 16 to 24 years old.
The center said this side effect is rare, but the number of reports was higher than expected.
On Friday, CDC officials said they will meet to discuss reports of heart inflammation from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Officials said the side effect usually occurs within 30 days of receiving the second dose of the vaccine.
So far, 226 people reported it. A large majority have since recovered, and 15 patients remain in the hospital.
Pfizer says it is aware of the reports of heart inflammation; however, the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.
The CDC said only a small portion of Americans have gotten the side effect.
It said the number was only 226 out of the 130-million Americans who have been vaccinated.
