(WFSB) -- As many are starting to plan for the upcoming holiday season, the Centers for Disease control has issued guidelines when it comes to celebrations.
Thanksgiving is just under two months away, and the CDC says it’s best to stay home this year, instead of traveling to visit family.
The CDC recommends that people consider having small dinners for only those in their households, or have a virtual dinner with friends and family.
Also included on the CDC’s list of “low risk activities,” is shopping online, as opposed to shopping in stores on Thanksgiving or Black Friday.
It also recommends watching sporting events, parades, and movies from home.
The CDC broke down what it considers to be low, moderate, and higher risk:
Lower risk activities
- Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others
- Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
- Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday
- Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home
Moderate risk activities
- Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community
- Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing
- Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place
Higher risk activities
- Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:
- Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving
- Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race
- Attending crowded parades
- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
- Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household
See more from the CDC by clicking here.
