(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced some important new information that outlines who will first receive a coronavirus vaccine and how long people should self-isolate.
According to the CDC, the two groups who have been most at risk are front line workers and the elderly. Those people will be at the front of the line.
Tuesday, the CDC made it official.
Its new guidelines outline that when the COVID-19 vaccine is available for the public, health care workers and folks who live in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes will be among the first people to receive it.
The government also announced another big change that will immediately impact a great deal of people.
From now on, if a person has been exposed to COVID-19, he or she only needs to self-isolate for seven days if that person also tests negative for the virus. Even if they don't get tested, they only need to quarantine for 10 days. This is a major shift, because in the past the government recommended a two-week period of self-isolation.
Still, health officials stressed that people still need to wear masks, wash their hands and keep social distancing.
"People just want to be done with this, but it doesn't take a break just because we're tired of it,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary, California Department of Health and Human Services Agency.
The situation continues to develop.
The CDC could have new guidance in the coming days.
