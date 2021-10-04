(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its safety guidance for the upcoming holiday season.
Friday, the message was much the same as it was for 2020: Attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.
The CDC said to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, people should get vaccinated as soon as they can and wear masks indoors in public if they're headed to areas of substantial or high transmission.
"The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others," the CDC said.
It offered steps to take for protection when celebrating in-person with people outside of a household:
- Get vaccinated when you are eligible.
- Know when to wear a mask.
- If you are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older, you should wear a mask in indoor public places. In general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings.In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
- Outdoor activities are safer than indoor gatherings.
- Have conversations ahead of time to understand expectations for celebrating together.
- Do not attend or host a gathering if you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19.
- If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows.
The CDC recommended delaying any travel until being fulling vaccinated.
Here's what it suggested for those who plan to travel:
- If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s Domestic Travel or International Travel recommendations for unvaccinated people.
- If you will be traveling with unvaccinated people, such as children younger than 12 who are not eligible for vaccines, follow recommendations for unvaccinated people and choose the safer travel options.
- Everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated, will still be required to wear a mask on public transportation.
- If you are considering traveling for a holiday or event, visit CDC’s Travel page to help you decide what is best for you and your family.
More information can be found on the CDC's website here.
